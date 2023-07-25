Haryana, Pawan Hans working in tandem to set up heliport in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 24

“The Haryana Government, in consultation with the Pawan Hans Ltd, is working to set up a Heli-hub/Heliport at Gurugram,” V K Singh, Minister of State, Civil Aviation, told the Rajya Sabha on Monday in response to a question asked by Kartikeya Sharma.

Singh said the site selection for the project was being done by the Haryana Government, while the feasibility survey was being done by Pawan Hans. The helicopter service provider is a central public sector enterprise (CPSE), he said.

The minister said development of a Heli-hub in Gurugram will provide helicopter connectivity to the residents of Haryana to the National Capital Region (NCR). Multi-modal connectivity to the NCR is likely to enhance the business interests of the state and give a boost to development of industry and efficient corporate movement.

It is also expected to give a boost to the helicopter MRO (maintenance, repair, overhaul) industry in the region, Singh said in a written reply.

#Gurugram