Haryana plans mini clusters for MSME push

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 11

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said inspired by the Centre’s ambitious MSE cluster scheme, Haryana had formulated the State Mini Cluster Development Programme. Under this programme, a 90 per cent grant-in-aid is provided for setting up common facility centres.

At present, the process of setting up 43 mini clusters is going on in Haryana, out of which 25 clusters have started. This scheme was also appreciated by the Centre, said Khattar while interacting directly with the micro small, and medium entrepreneurs during a virtual programme held today.

The entrepreneurs thanked the Chief Minister for the pro-MSME schemes being run by the state government to promote industries.

The Chief Minister said small-scale industries form the basis of strengthening the country's economy and in today's time, MSMEs were playing an important role in realising the Prime Minister's self-reliant India dream.

He said the state government was giving importance to big industries and was focused on promoting micro, small, and medium industries. The MSMEs needed less investment capital, but provided ample employment to people, said Khattar.