Haryana police get 1st position in CCTNS ranking

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 31

The Haryana Police have secured the first position in the latest Crime and Criminal Tracking and Network System (CCTNS) pragati ranking released at all-India level. The state police secured the top position with 99.99 marks.

Apolice spokesperson said the ranking had been released for February 2023. The Haryana Police has achieved this position by outperforming many states, which dominated the all-India rankings so far.

Haryana DGP PK Agarwal has congratulated the entire police department for repeating this achievement. He said excellent performance in the field of CCTNS at the national level would boost the morale of the police to further use this technology more efficiently in their daily work.

A police spokesperson said the CCTNS software had been implemented in all police stations of the state. Apart from this, connectivity has also been made available in the police stations of all districts.