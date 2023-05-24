Haryana police help minor boy reunite with family in Rajasthan after a decade

IANS
Chandigarh, May 24
Haryana Police's Anti-Human Trafficking Unit has reunited the only son, who is still a minor, with his family in Rajasthan after a decade.
A spokesperson for the police on Wednesday said Additional Director General OP Singh has instructed all Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) in-charges to periodically visit children's homes of all states bordering Haryana to create a database of the missing children.
The AHTU unit in Panchkula, near here, had contacted the welfare officer at Children Home in Rajpura in Punjab’s Patiala in search of the missing children. The welfare officer informed they did not have any child from Haryana, but there was a child who was living here with no family details.
During counselling, the child informed his name, parent’s name and who were residents of Bihar's Samastipur. On contacting the child's address, the family said the child did not belong to them.
During further counselling, the word Dalghar came up, which was used as a basis for an Internet search, leading to information about six villages.
The spokesperson said contact was made with all states, and it was discovered that Dalghar was located in Sirohi district in Rajasthan.
The child's photo was sent to the village, and the father recognised his son. The father was also sent a photo and a video call was conducted. The father shared that his son had gone missing from their village 10 years ago in 2013 when he was only six years old.
By the order of the Child Welfare Council in Amritsar, the minor was handed over to family after required formalities.
