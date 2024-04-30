Haryana Police nab 2 members of Lawrence Bishnoi-Godara gang after encounter in Nuh

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, April 30

The Haryana Police Special Task Force (STF) in joint operation with Nuh police on Tuesday arrested two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Godara gang after an encounter.

The accused identified as Vishal and Ravi Mota are wanted for Gurugram scrap dealer Sachin Majra’s murder in Rohtak last month.

According to officials, the accused were reportedly shot in the leg during the exchange of fire and were admitted to Nalhar Medical College, Nuh.

