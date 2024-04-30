Gurugram, April 30
The Haryana Police Special Task Force (STF) in joint operation with Nuh police on Tuesday arrested two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Godara gang after an encounter.
The accused identified as Vishal and Ravi Mota are wanted for Gurugram scrap dealer Sachin Majra’s murder in Rohtak last month.
According to officials, the accused were reportedly shot in the leg during the exchange of fire and were admitted to Nalhar Medical College, Nuh.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Unwarranted, unsubstantiated imputations: MEA on US media report on Gurpatwant Pannun case
The report, citing unnamed sources, named a RAW officer in c...
Excise 'scam': After questions on Arvind Kejriwal’s non-appearance before ED, Supreme Court to resume hearing on his plea today
The Bench had asked why the AAP leader did not move a bail a...
Haryana Police nab 2 members of Lawrence Bishnoi-Godara gang after encounter in Nuh
The accused are wanted for Gurugram scrap dealer Sachin Majr...
9 Colombian soldiers dead in army helicopter crash
The helicopter was taking supplies to a municipality that re...
Congress jabs Modi after setback in Indore, Surat; asks why is PM nervous even in BJP bastions
The Congress' Indore Lok Sabha seat candidate Akshay Bam wit...