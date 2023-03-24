Haryana police on alert after Amritpal Singh's last location traced in Kurukshetra district

Chandigarh, March 24

Haryana Police on Friday said it has stepped up vigil across the state and its personnel have been put on alert after radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s last location was traced in the Kurukshetra district.

However, the whereabouts of Amritpal and his associate Papalpreet Singh remain unknown. They were allegedly harboured by a woman at her home in Kurukshetra district’s Shahabad on March 19.

A senior Punjab police official on Thursday said, “As soon as we came to know that he has sneaked out of Punjab, we immediately alerted the other states.” Haryana’s Additional DGP (Law and Order) Mamta Singh on Friday said there is no further input about where Amritpal went from Shahabad.

“So far, there is no other input. However, we are on alert and keeping a watch,” Singh told PTI over the phone.

Baljit Kaur, the woman who allegedly harboured Amritpal Singh and his associate Papalpreet Singh at her home in the Kurukshetra district was nabbed on Thursday. She was being questioned by the Punjab police.

Additional DGP (Law and Order) Mamta Singh said immediately after the Haryana Police got information about the woman who harboured Amritpal and his associate they shared it with their Punjab counterpart.

