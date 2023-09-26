Haryana police ramps up cyber security

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 25

To prevent cybercrime in the state, Director-General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur said the number of employees deployed on the cyber helpline number 1930 had been doubled to expedite the resolution of complaints.

He said in the recent times, the number of cybercrimes had witnessed an upward trend. Cyber criminals were using new methods to cheat people online. In such a situation, it was important that complaints related to cybercrime were resolved promptly.

Apart from this, the number of awareness campaigns would soon be increased to give people information about cyber security so that people remain alert and do not share personal information related to bank accounts with anyone. He said there was a plan to organise a meeting with bankers in this regard for better coordination.

The office of helpline number 1930, being operated from Panchkula, was inspected by the DGP last week. During this visit, Kapur asked the duty staff in detail about their working methodology. He asked the staff when they receive a complaint related to cybercrime, what information was taken from the victim and what was the SOP.

During the inspection, it was told that from January to August, Rs 22.38 crore of people in the state have been saved from being cheated through this helpline number. It was also informed that after receiving the complaint, necessary information was taken from the person like UPI ID, the number from which the call came, bank details and mode of payment i.e. UPI or bank transfer etc.

After this the complaint ID of the person was created and sent to the nodal officer of the bank. On the basis of the complaint received by the nodal officer of the bank concerned, the account containing the transaction was frozen due to which the financial transaction stops there. Till now, more than 38,600 complaints had been registered on this helpline.

#cyber crime