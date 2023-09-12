Haryana police state cybercrime coordination centre to be set up in Gurugram

PTI

Chandigarh, September 12

A State Cybercrime Coordination Centre will be set up in Gurugram as part of the Haryana Police’s concerted efforts to streamline and bolster its cybercrime initiatives, an official spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The state police force is charting a fresh course towards an enhanced cybersecurity infrastructure with operational headquarters in Panchkula, he said.

Besides, the State Cyber Police Station and Cyber Forensic Lab in Panchkula will be strengthened, and the call handling capacity of its dedicated helpline for cyber-related grievances, 1930, will be increased, he said.

Director General of Police, Shatrujeet Kapur said in this era of global interconnectedness, the Haryana police force is eager to broaden its horizons.

“The plan places emphasis on fostering collaborative ties with cybersecurity agencies at both the national and international levels,” he said.

The DGP said such collaborations aim to amalgamate best practices, insights, and shared experiences, fostering a unified front against digital threats.

Plans are afoot to intensify awareness campaigns, targeting both public and private sectors. These campaigns aim to drive home the importance of cybersecurity, nudging individuals and enterprises towards safe online practices.

“As the digital realm remains ever-fluid, the department is keen on staying ahead of the curve. Initiatives are underway to set up robust mechanisms for real-time threat intelligence. This proactive approach aims to keep Haryana prepared and vigilant against emerging cyber threats,” the DGP said.

