Haryana police to will bring Monu Manesar from Rajasthan on October 7, get fresh production warrant

Bajrang Dal activist is currently lodged at Ajmer high-security jail in connection with abduction and killing of Nasir and Junaid

Monu Manesar . File photo



PTI

Gurugram, September 26

A court in Haryana’s Pataudi has issued a fresh production warrant against cow vigilante Monu Manesar, who is in judicial custody in Rajasthan in Nasir-Junaid murder case, in an attempt to murder case, a police official said here.

Earlier, the court had issued a production warrant for September 25 but the Haryana police had on Monday said they could not bring Monu from Rajasthan as the security escort was not available. The police then moved a fresh request in the court.

“We got the production warrant for Monu Manesar and will bring him on October 7. He will be produced in a Pataudi court,” Manbir Singh, DCP of Manesar, said on Tuesday.

The Bajrang Dal activist is currently lodged at the Ajmer high-security jail in connection with the abduction and killing of Nasir and Junaid.

The charred bodies of the two men were found in a vehicle on the Rajasthan-Haryana border on February 16 after they were allegedly abducted by some vigilantes who accused them of cow smuggling.

Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar was picked up by Haryana Police on September 12 in connection with an incendiary social media post on August 26.

He was handed over to the Rajasthan Police after it obtained a transit remand from a court in Nuh.

Monu could not be brought from Rajasthan to Gurugram on the production warrant as the security escort was not available, Harinder Singh, ACP of Pataudi, had said on Monday.

#Gurugram #Rajasthan

