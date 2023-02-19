 Haryana: Police use water cannons, tear gas shells to disperse govt employees demanding OPS, oppn condemns use of force : The Tribune India

Haryana: Police use water cannons, tear gas shells to disperse govt employees demanding OPS, oppn condemns use of force

Haryana government has called the employees' representatives for a meeting on Monday evening in Chandigarh



PTI

Chandigarh, February 19

The Haryana Police on Sunday used water cannons and tear gas shells to disperse a large group of state government employees holding a demonstration in Panchkula for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme.

The police action, which included a baton charge, came after the demonstrators, who had gathered on the Panchkula-Chandigarh border, tried to cross over into the Union Territory and march towards the Haryana chief minister's residence and 'gherao' it to press for their demand.

There was heavy police deployment at the site on the border, police said.

Following the incident, Opposition Congress attacked the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana, saying it wants to run the state with "sticks and bullets", and assured that if voted to power in the 2024 state assembly polls, it will restore OPS. The demonstrators had gathered at the border under the banner of the 'Old Pension Scheme (OPS) Restoration Struggle Committee' and a representative of the panel, while speaking to reporters in Panchkula, claimed that a few employees had suffered injuries during the police action.

"Restoration of OPS is a legitimate demand. Governments of Rajasthan, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh have restored it. The Haryana government has given an excuse that the government will go bankrupt if OPS is restored, which is not correct," the committee's state president, Vijender Dhariwal, said.

He said that an employee gives 25 to 30 years of service to a department. "Politicians have in the past also been getting pensions for multiple terms...," Dhariwal said.

He said employees from several government departments took part in the demonstration.

Sources said that the Haryana government has called the employees' representatives for a meeting on Monday evening in Chandigarh -- the joint capital of Haryana and Punjab.

The OPS, under which the entire pension amount was given by the government, was discontinued in the country from April 1, 2004. However, the pension amount is contributory under the National Pension System, which is in effect from that year.

Opposition Congress condemned the use of "lathicharge" on protesting employees.

"Lathi charge and use of tear gas on employees demanding OPS is condemnable," said former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Haryana Assembly.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said instead of listening to the demands of the employees, police used force and water cannons.

Democracy doesn't run with "lathtantra", but by being accountable to the people, Surjewala said hitting out at the BJP-JJP government in Haryana.

Hooda said that the OPS will be implemented in the very first cabinet meeting "once the Congress government is formed" after next year's state assembly polls.

He was speaking to the media here after the Haryana Congress Legislature Party meeting, which was convened ahead of the state assembly's budget session beginning here on Monday.

Hooda said that the employees were demonstrating for a legitimate demand.

"Lathi charge and use of tear gas on a peaceful protest is highly condemnable. In a democracy, the government runs through dialogue, but Haryana's BJP-JJP alliance wants to run the government with sticks and bullets," he said.

Hooda said the Congress supports the demand of the employees and promised to strongly raise the issue in the budget session.

"If the present government does not accept the demands of the employees, a decision will be taken to implement the OPS in the very first cabinet meeting then after the formation of the Congress government in the state. The OPS has already been implemented in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh. Employees in Haryana will also get its benefit on the same lines," he said.  

 

#Panchkula

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Delhi-Amritsar expressway fails to take off in Ludhiana dist: NHAI

2
Nation

Air India Express flight from Dubai seeks airport assistance during landing

3
Business

Broadcasters disconnect signals to cable operators, over 4.5 crore Cable TV connections impacted

4
Nation

Rs 120 cr heroin seized after gunfight at Pak border

5
Haryana

Sirsa cops cull 20-year records, identify 210 drug smugglers active in district

6
Trending

Viral video: Father delivers high-octane performance with daughter on Bollywood song ‘Uff Teri Adaa’, Internet mesmerised

7
Punjab

Skipped trial, accused not eligible to challenge PO order, rules High Court

8
Ludhiana

340 tonnes of gold smuggled into India every year: Jewellers

9
Chandigarh

After 3-year hiatus, Spring Festival at Panchkula park on March 4-5

10
Nation

IAF pilot Air Vice Marshal BK Bishnoi, who bombed Pak Government House at Dacca, passes away

Don't Miss

View All
Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team
Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Top News

India, US making fresh efforts for practical cooperation in civil nuclear energy sector

India, US making fresh efforts for practical cooperation in civil nuclear energy sector

There has been renewed focus globally on nuclear energy afte...

Rs 2,000 crore deal to ‘purchase’ Shiv Sena name and symbol, claims Sanjay Raut; Shinde camp dismisses allegation

Rs 2,000 crore deal to ‘purchase’ Shiv Sena name and symbol, claims Sanjay Raut; Shinde camp dismisses allegation

EC on Friday recognised Shinde-led faction as real Shiv Sena...

Aim must be to win all 48 Maharashtra Lok Sabha seats, Shah tells BJP workers; slams Uddhav for ‘surrendering’ at Sharad Pawar’s feet

Aim must be to win all 48 Maharashtra Lok Sabha seats, Amit Shah tells BJP workers; slams Uddhav for ‘surrendering’ at Sharad Pawar’s feet

Hailing EC decision to recognise Shinde faction as real Shiv...

Strong Opposition unity impossible without strong Congress: Party’s big signal to non-BJP camp on 85th AICC Plenary eve

Strong Opposition unity impossible without strong Congress: Party's big signal to non-BJP camp on 85th AICC Plenary eve

Says 85th Plenary Session will discuss Opposition unity plan...

'Preparing Delhi Budget': Sisodia urges CBI to defer questioning in excise policy case

CBI defers Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia’s questioning in excise policy case

Manish Sisodia had sought a week’s time to join the probe


Cities

View All

3 nabbed with 465-gm heroin worth ~2 cr

3 nabbed with 465-gm heroin worth Rs 2 cr

Bank robbery: Six detained, probe on

Notorious criminal used weapon registered in the name of mother

Mahashivratri: Thousands of devotees make beeline for temples

Rise in mercury worries farmers

Charges against MLA to be probed : Mann

Charges against Bathinda Rural MLA to be probed: Bhagwant Mann

Govt shielding Bathinda (R) legislator: SAD

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Non-compliance of solid waste management norms: Rs 10-lakh fine slapped on 8 establishments in Chandigarh

Non-compliance of solid waste management norms: Rs 10-lakh fine slapped on 8 establishments in Chandigarh

Temperatures hover above normal in Punjab, Haryana

Non-segregation of waste: Challan drive in Chandigarh from Monday

Chandigarh: Meters to be shifted out of houses in Sector 8 soon

Cultural events, contests mark Day 2 of Rose Festival in Chandigarh

Kejri: L-G tried to influence mayoral election case in SC

Kejri: L-G tried to influence mayoral election case in SC

Delhi L-G gives approval for mayoral poll on February 22

Traders hold dharna against SHO

Traders hold dharna against SHO

Raja Warring takes opinion from leaders on candidature

Man gets 10-yr jail term

One nabbed with 500-gm heroin

Man held for murder attempt

Recarpeting work on Southern Bypass Road to kick-off soon

Recarpeting work on Southern Bypass Road to kick-off soon

Delhi-Amritsar expressway fails to take off in Ludhiana dist: NHAI

Prayers, fasts mark Mahashivratri in Ludhiana dist

Two of robbers’ gang nabbed

3 years on, 4 pvt firm employees booked for Rs 1.07-crore fraud

Four killed, 17 injured as Bolero hits bus from rear on Sangrur-Patiala road

Four killed, 17 injured as Bolero hits bus from rear on Sangrur-Patiala road

Sunday market spells chaos in Patiala, residents fume

Webinar on scholarships