Haryana prepared to deal with Covid cases, says Anil Vij

Ambala, December 20

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said the state was fully prepared to deal with Covid cases and all arrangements to fight the infection were in place.

Speaking to mediapersons, after attending a videoconference regarding measures in response to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and the detection of the JN.1 variant, chaired with Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Anil Vij said though there were no cases of COVID-19 in the state, RT-PCR tests would be conducted for cases of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) across the state.

He emphasised the necessity for mandatory RT-PCR tests for ILI and SARI cases.

A mock drill has been conducted in Haryana and all necessary preparations have been completed. “Haryana has 238 PSA plants in working condition. There is no need to panic. We have successfully tackled this disease before and are fully prepared again.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.

#Ambala #Anil Vij