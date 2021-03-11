Haryana providing water to Delhi as per fixed quota: CM

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 11

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said the state was providing water to Delhi as per the fixed quota and due to the summer, Haryana doesn’t have surplus water.

Khattar was responding to media queries regarding Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s appeal to Haryana to release additional water to address the shortage of water in the capital.Manohar Lal said, “Haryana is providing water to Delhi as per the fixed quota and there is no difficulty in this matter. If Delhi uses its allotted quota of water here and there, then there is no solution to it. Haryana doesn’t have much surplus water and in summers even we require water. I think the issue will be resolved soon as the monsoon is about to arrive.”

