Haryana Public Service Commission recruitment scam: CM swears by Gita, says officials involved will not be spared

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 18

After Congress’ Raghubir Singh Kadian raised the issue of the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) recruitment scam where crores of rupees were seized and a Deputy Secretary was arrested, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar sweared by Bhagavad Gita that none of the officials involved would be spared.

Kadian had alleged that there was a phone conversation between two officers about changing the results of entrance tests. “If any officer at any level is found involved in corrupt practices related to the HPSC recruitment process, they will not be forgiven. Immediate dismissal shall be the consequence of such actions,” said the Chief Minister. He reiterated the government’s dedication to ensuring a fair and ethical recruitment process, stressing that any form of corruption or malpractice would not be tolerated. Taking a dig at the Congress Party, Khattar said at present, the condition of the Congress had become such, ‘Bhandare Mai Gaye to Poori Khatam, Bahar Aaye Toh Chappal Gayab’ (wherever they are going they are only returning empty handed).

