Haryana, Punjab have equal right over Chandigarh: Anil Vij

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, November 25

Haryana’s Minister for Home Affair and Health Anil Vij on Friday flayed the AAP government in Punjab for allegedly raking up the issue of Chandigarh, adding that both Haryana and Punjab have equal right over it.

He said the AAP government in Punjab is trying to stoke controversy by “unnecessarily” raising Chandigarh issue, pressing on Punjab having the sole right over it.

In response to a question while speaking with reporters, Vij said: “Till the time the SYL water and Hindi-speaking areas of Punjab awarded to Haryana are not implemented, we are firm on our right over Chandigarh.”

He expressed concern at the rise in incidents of heinous crimes in Punjab under the AAP government, terming it a failure to maintain law and order.

Taking a jibe at the Punjab government, Vij said that AAP used to wriggle out of the failure of its government in Delhi on the alibi that it did not have full powers and thus laying blame on the Centre.

“Now they have a government in Punjab which has full statehood. Now they have everything in Punjab. They should stop crime incidents in the state,” Vij said.

Without elaborating, Vij said his government has taken steps to prevent negative impact of crime incidents of Punjab over Haryana.

He said AAP leaders are in panic facing defeat in Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, and the elections to Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) after their bad performance in assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa.

"They have gone in a depression and have lost their balance. I suggest to them to seek help of medical consultant," said Vij.

Referring to agitation by doctors in Haryana, Vij disclosed that he talked to Chief Minister ML Khattar today, and the issue will be resolved soon. He, however, urged the protesting doctors to be mindful of the problems of the patients on humanitarian grounds.

He said the Haryana government will soon roll out health cards for all, which will facilitate, among others, medical check-ups and online medical consultations. This would also help the government to have a database on the kind of diseases and patients.

The facility of the medical check-ups would be undertaken in phases, starting with families in the "Anyodaya" category.

#Anil Vij