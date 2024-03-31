Haryana, Rajasthan cops to set up joint nakas at border

Tribune News Service

Bhiwani, March 30

At a coordination crime meeting of the Haryana and Rajasthan police held on Friday, it was decided that they would work in tandem to curb crime along border areas amidst the ensuing Lok Sabha poll.

The meeting, held at the headquarters of Bhiwani police, was attended by police superintendents, deputy superintendents and station incharges of Jhunjhunu, Churu, Hanumangarh districts of Rajasthan and Bhiwani and Mahendragarh districts in Haryana.

Bhiwani SP Varun Singla said: “Organised crime syndicates and wanted criminals were identified and a decision was made to conduct joint checkpoints at the border, considering the upcoming Lok Sabha election in Haryana and Rajasthan,” adding, that a list of wanted criminals was shared and action would also be taken against organised criminals, active gangs and other criminal groups.

The SP said Rajasthan and Bhiwani police would man the joint checkpoints and patrolling would be increased on routes where there are entry points from Haryana but no police checkpoints.

He said information regarding POs and bail jumpers would be exchanged and efforts would be made to apprehend fugitives who have been evading arrest. Police of both the states would monitor social media also. A police spokesperson said both sides discussed ways of cooperation to tackle trans-border crimes. In cases where criminals committed crimes in one state and fled to another, mutual cooperation was essential.

