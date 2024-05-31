Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain snatchers, video goes viral

Chandigarh, May 31
In a recent viral video from Haryana, a quick-thinking bus driver foiled a robbery attempt.
The viral footage shows a man on a motorbike waiting for his partner-in-crime who had just snatched a chain from a woman. As the duo attempted to flee from the scene, a Haryana Roadways bus driver rammed his bus into their motorbike, causing it to topple over.
The swift action forced the culprits to abandon their vehicle and escape on foot as the bystanders chased them.
The video was captioned, ‘Salute. Haryana Roadways Driver.’
Watch the video here:
View this post on Instagram
The incident was captured and shared on Instagram by the official page of Haryana Roadways, taking social media by storm and amassing over 46 million views.
Users lauded the driver’s presence of mind and courage. Comments ranged from remarks like ‘Driving judgement’ and ‘Haryana roadways on duty’ to praises such as ‘Salute to the bus driver’ and ‘Some superheroes drive buses.’
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi government moves Supreme Court, seeks direction to Haryana to release more water to crisis-hit capital
The AAP government in Delhi has told the top court that the ...
Prajwal Revanna interrogated by SIT after arrest on his return from Germany
Revanna will be taken for medical examination before being p...
Going back to jail on June 2, they will try to break me but won't bow down: Arvind Kejriwal
Addresses a virtual press conference
Pune car crash: Police seek nod from Juvenile Justice Board to probe minor
Police claim the 17-year-old was driving the luxury car in a...
Donald Trump becomes first former US president to be convicted of felony
The Biden Harris Campaign says no one is above the law while...