Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain snatchers, video goes viral

Chandigarh, May 31

In a recent viral video from Haryana, a quick-thinking bus driver foiled a robbery attempt.

The viral footage shows a man on a motorbike waiting for his partner-in-crime who had just snatched a chain from a woman. As the duo attempted to flee from the scene, a Haryana Roadways bus driver rammed his bus into their motorbike, causing it to topple over.

The swift action forced the culprits to abandon their vehicle and escape on foot as the bystanders chased them.

The video was captioned, ‘Salute. Haryana Roadways Driver.’

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Official Haryana Roadways (@official_haryana_roadways)

The incident was captured and shared on Instagram by the official page of Haryana Roadways, taking social media by storm and amassing over 46 million views.

Users lauded the driver’s presence of mind and courage. Comments ranged from remarks like ‘Driving judgement’ and ‘Haryana roadways on duty’ to praises such as ‘Salute to the bus driver’ and ‘Some superheroes drive buses.’

