Haryana Roadways GM must report ‘gift’ cases within 7 days

  Haryana
Photo for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, September 7

Taking a note of reports about expensive gifts being received by employees at the time of superannuation, the State Transport Authorities have fixed the responsibility of the GMs of Haryana Roadways to report such cases to the Directorate and Chief Vigilance Officer of the Transport Department within a week of their occurrence.

If the GM himself/herself is found planning or taking gifts, the Traffic and Works Managers concerned would be accountable to inform the authorities. The directives were recently issued by the Principal Secretary (Transport), say sources.

Similarly, if any employee at the headquarters is found receiving gifts, the Director, State Transport (DST), will be bound to report the case. “Taking of gifts in one’s name, name of any relative or accomplice will also be covered under these provisions,” said a communique sent to the GMs of all depots.

Over 60 employees, who retired after January 1, 2022, are in the dock. “To act on such events in the recent past, the DST shall obtain a certificate from each depot/unit jointly signed by a committee of the GM, Traffic Manager and Works Manager that no gift in violation of conduct rules has been received/given by any employee upon superannuation after January 1, 2022. This report will be submitted by all depots to the DST, who will compile these reports to send to the government,” it said.

#Rohtak

