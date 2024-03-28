Haryana RTS Commission secures copyright for ‘Auto Appeal Software’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 27

Haryana Right to Service Commission (RTS) has succeeded in securing ‘copyright’ for the ‘Auto Appeal Software’ (AAS).

An official spokesperson said the commission now held all rights to the AAS. He said the vision of AAS was founded by Chief Commissioner of the Commission TC Gupta and the ownership of it had now been transferred to the Haryana Right to Service Commission. Thus, the copyright related to the AAS is now owned by the Haryana Right to Service Commission.

The spokesperson explained that through the RTS Commission, various services (656) had been notified, for which a definite time frame had been set to furnish the task. If the service is not provided within the specified time frame, an automatic appeal is generated through the AAS. This appeal first goes to the First Grievance Redressal Authority (FGRA), then to the Second Grievance Redressal Authority (SGRA), and finally to the Commission.

The AAS is the first software of its kind in the country which eliminates the need for the complainant to do anything to file an appeal. It is noteworthy that through AAS, a total of 11,70,766 appeals have been raised by March 27, 2024, out of which 11,56,595 appeals have also been disposed of, meaning that the disposal rate of appeals in AAS is 98.8 per cent. Haryana is the first state in the country to provide this facility to its citizens through AAS. The commission applied for copyright in 2022, which was granted on March 20.

