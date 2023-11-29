 Jind horror: Haryana sacks school principal : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Jind horror: Haryana sacks school principal

Jind horror: Haryana sacks school principal

Jind horror: Haryana sacks school principal


Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, November 28

Nearly a month after the principal of a Jind government senior secondary school, arrested on charges of sexual harassment of several girl students, was suspended, his services were terminated by the Haryana Government today.

An official spokesperson said the government acted under Article 311 (b) of the Constitution. Acting on the investigation report of the Education Department, CM Manohar Lal Khattar issued the termination orders of the accused, Kartar Singh, who was arrested on November 4 and is currently in judicial custody at the Jind jail. The spokesperson stated the report highlighted statements of students alleging misconduct by the principal. After his suspension, a female principal along with 16 new staff members had been appointed, he said. After preliminary inquiries found the principal “guilty” of sexual harassment, Hisar range ADGP Shrikant Jadhav marked a probe to a six-member SIT headed by Sirsa ASP Deepti Garg on November 16. The SIT had been directed to conclude the probe at the earliest.

Jind SP Sumit Kumar said six victims had got their statements recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC. Probing mysterious suicide by three schoolgirls in the recent months, the police sources said the SIT had taken the statement of a boy who was a friend of one of the victims.

“The police are trying to retrieve Instagram messages of the principal to verify claims. Further action will be taken based on the evidence,” the official said, adding so far there was no evidence/statement to corroborate “rape” of a girl. The allegation was levelled by an activist, Sikkim Nain.

The sources said 142 girls had complained to the three-member district-level inquiry panel of facing harassment themselves or seeing others being molested by the accused in the school over a period. Later, 60 girls gave statements against the principal and finally six deposed before the magistrate. The victims claimed the principal had “touched them on shoulder, neck and waist” and behaved in an obscene manner, asking them whether they had “experienced kiss or sex” or whether they would like to have “physical relations” with him.

The accused had put up a tinted glass at his room’s entrance and affixed the CCTV at such an angle that it did not cover his seating area.

The matter reached the National Commission for Women when some students wrote a letter on August 31. Acting on it, the Haryana SCW and the district administration started a probe at the end of October. The accused, however, tried to “influence” the victims not to give statement to the probe teams about taking a trip to Attari, Amritsar, on October 25-27 without getting the permission from the higher authorities.

#Hisar #Jind


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Uttarakhand

Light at end of tunnel: All 41 trapped workers rescued in Uttarakhand; President Murmu, PM Modi laud rescuers, workers

2
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Rescuers ‘close’ to breaking through rubble, end of workers' ordeal nears

3
Uttarakhand

Rat-hole mining explained: Controversial technique that comes to rescue of 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand tunnel

4
India

Biden admn 'bent backwards' to be very polite in its public response to Canadian allegations against India: Expert

5
Haryana

Jind school principal fired for 'sexually harassing' girls

6
India

'Yeh to do December ko khulne the'; Congress leader accuses Balaghat collector of taking postal ballots out of strong room in viral video

7
Entertainment

Fashion designer Rohit Bal critical, on ventilator support

8
Punjab

Punjab farmer leaders meet Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian over demands

9
Trending

Gautam Singhania is 'big bhakt' of Lord Venkateswara 'only because he is god of money', claims wife Nawaz in fresh salvo at Raymond boss

10
Punjab

Lawrence Bishnoi’s in-custody interview: High Court summons ADGP Prisons over delayed inquiry report

Don't Miss

View All
After SL &Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so
India

After Sri Lanka & Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Top News

17-day nightmare ends

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: 17-day nightmare ends, 41 trapped workers rescued

Rat-hole mining technique behind successful rescue

Rat-hole mining technique behind successful rescue

Behind rescue: Team work by best brains in public, pvt sectors

Behind rescue: Team work by best brains in public, pvt sectors

MoD set to okay ~40K-cr indigenous aircraft carrier

MoD set to okay Rs 40K-cr indigenous aircraft carrier

Haryana sacks Jind principal

Jind horror: Haryana sacks school principal


Cities

View All

19 jail inmates of Amritsar Central Jail booked for possessing mobile phones

19 jail inmates of Amritsar Central Jail booked for possessing mobile phones

Metal frames with ads encroach on space in commercial areas in Amritsar

SGPC to meet on Nov 30 to discuss Balwant Singh Rajoana mercy plea

Local woollen industry looking forward to a promising season

Folk dances liven up proceedings on Day 3 of inter-varsity youth festival

Bathinda man among 2 held for spying for Pak

Bathinda man among 2 held for spying for Pak

A first, private firms to maintain public parks in Chandigarh

A first, private firms to maintain public parks in Chandigarh

Over 250 Chandigarh services to be put on one platform soon

9 Chandigarh heritage items sold for Rs 1.45 crore

Farmers protest ends, normal traffic by morning in Mohali

Now, farmers to meet in Hisar

Delhi L-G flags off yatra to make people aware of Centre’s schemes

Delhi L-G flags off yatra to make people aware of Centre’s schemes

GRAP-III curbs revoked, construction work to resume

Congress launches ‘talent hunt’ for youth

Can’t have partial compliance of our order on RRTS project: Apex court

Don’t you have any other officer who can be Chief Secy? SC to Centre

Delhi-Katra Expressway: Mana Talwandi people object to soil extraction

Delhi-Katra Expressway: Mana Talwandi people object to soil extraction

Department starts weekly organic mandi

Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra: 200 pilgrims leave for Hazur Sahib via train

Admn to go ahead with ‘mohalla’ celebrations

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: Van flagged off to spread awareness among people on Central schemes

Interstate gang supplying illegal weapons busted; 11 guns seized

Interstate gang supplying illegal weapons busted; 11 guns seized

Two on bike ‘snatch’ bag with Rs 25 lakh from Ludhiana petrol pump workers

Expedite bioremediation of legacy waste, contractor told

77 black spots snuffed 473 lives in Ludhiana Police Commissionerate in 3 yrs

4 of robbers’ gang held in Ludhiana, 49 mobiles seized

Patiala: MLA brings up old bus stand issue in Assembly

Patiala: MLA brings up old bus stand issue in Assembly

Punjab govt approves bridge over river: Patiala DC

Day 13: ‘Janeman’ presented during National Theatre Festival in Patiala

SGPC to meet on Nov 30 to discuss Balwant Singh Rajoana mercy plea

Haryana CM visits mentor’s house to condole his death