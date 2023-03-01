Haryana sarpanches hold protest against e-tender policy in Panchkula, allege baton charge by police

PTI

Chandigarh, March 1

Police on Wednesday “lathicharged” several village heads who had gathered in Panchkula to protest against the Haryana government's e-tender policy as they tried to break barricades and march towards the chief minister's house here.

The protesters tried to break barricades and march towards the chief minister's house. Video Grab

A large number of police personnel were deployed and barricades set up at the Panchkula-Chandigarh border as members of the Haryana Sarpanches' Association -- a body representing the village heads -- threatened to march towards Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's residence.

The police said some protesters tried to jump over the barricades and enter Chandigarh.

The protesters claimed that the police "lathicharged" them despite their protest being "peaceful" and alleged that a few protesters were injured in the action.

Many protesters continued to squat on the roads to press for their demands.

After the recently held panchayat polls in Haryana, the newly elected village heads have been protesting against the e-tendering system for development works in rural areas, claiming that it would curtail their spending powers.

A representative of the state government met the protesting sarpanches in Panchkula and assured them that the government is open to discussing their demands. He also urged them not to inconvenience people by blocking the roads.

Under the e-tendering system, village heads can approve development works up to Rs 2 lakh at their own level but e-tendering is mandatory for projects above Rs 2 lakh.

On Monday, a meeting on the issue between the Haryana government and the village heads failed to find any resolution.

While Development and Panchayat Minister Devender Singh Babli reiterated that the e-tendering system would bring transparency and ensure quality in development projects, the Haryana Sarpanches' Association said they are against the policy.

The association claimed that the new policy would create "hindrances" in development works.

The village heads have also warned that they would continue their protest if the government did not accept their demands.

Last week, Khattar asserted that the e-tendering system in Panchayati Raj Institutions aimed to bring transparency in development works.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, have also extended their support to the sarpanches.

On Wednesday, the Congress and the Indian National Lok Dal hit out at the BJP-JJP government and strongly condemned the "lathicharge".

In a tweet in Hindi, senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said Khattar and his deputy Dushyant Chautala are running the government not according to "prajatantra (democratically)" but with the help of "lathtantra (use of force)".

Every section seeking justice -- be it employees or sarpanches -- are being mercilessly thrashed by the police, Surjewala alleged.

Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda also condemned the alleged action.

"The government is constantly trying to supress the democratic voices," Hooda, a former chief minister, said.

"In a democracy, the government cannot be run on the strength of batons and bullets and a dialogue with the public and its cooperation is necessary," said Hooda.

Hooda said today, every section -- be it farmers, labourers, employees or youths -- is agitating against the government.

Senior Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Chautala said, "...after the agitating farmers, unemployed youth and employees, the dictatorial government has now lathi-charged the sarpanches. I strongly condemn the lathicharge done on sarpanches..."

