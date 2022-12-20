Haryana school board declares HTET results

Tribune News Service

Hisar, December 19

The Board of School Education, Haryana, today announced the results of the Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET) conducted on December 3 and 4. Board officials said 15.83 per cent of Level-I (PRT), 16.46 per cent of Level-II (TGT) and 9.85 per cent of Level-III (PGT) candidates cleared the examination.

Board Chairman Dr VP Yadav said 2,61,389 candidates appeared in the examination, including 1,88,083 women, 73,301 men and five transgenders. Of them, 50,549 candidates appeared in the Level-I (PRT) test, out of which 2,614 men and 5,389 women cleared it.

In the Level-II (TGT) examination, 1,27,969 candidates appeared in the test. Of them, 7,394 men and 13,668 women cleared the test. Of the 82,871 candidates who appeared for the Level-III (PGT) exam, 2,403 men and 5,759 women cracked the test.

He said the revised/final answer key for the test had been uploaded on the official website of the board.