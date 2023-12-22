Haryana schools to close for winter break from January 1 to 15

Chandigarh, December 22
The winter vacation in all government and private schools of Haryana will be from January 1 to January 15, 2024.
The Directorate of School Education, Haryana, has issued instructions in this regard to all District Education Officers, Block Education Officers and school heads in the state.
According to a circular, the schools would reopen on January 16 after the winter break.
