Haryana sees 15% hike in SGST collection

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, November 30

Haryana has registered a hike of around 15 per cent in its SGST collection as compared to that during the last financial year.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has asked the taxation officers to strive for Haryana’s inclusion among the top five states in terms of SGST collection nationwide.

Chautala was presiding over a state-level meeting of the Excise and Taxation Department in Gurugram today. He emphasised on the need for regular analysis of companies’ tax payments for ensuring financial transparency and efficiency.

Chautala highlighted the establishment of production units in compliance with the NGT regulations, contributing to rise in the SGST collection in the state. Progress reports from the excise and taxation officers across all districts were presented during the meeting.

He also insisted that there should be no illegal sale of liquor in the state. The existing liquor establishments must adhere to the regulations and operate only in designated areas, he said.

“The District Excise Officers should prohibit the display of advertisements of private liquor firms outside liquor vends. They should maximise their field visits and check the liquor quota and rates of liquor available with each contractor,” he added.

