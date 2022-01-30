Haryana sees 3,918 fresh Covid cases, 17 deaths

PTI

Chandigarh, January 30

Haryana’s coronavirus tally surged to 9,45,969 on Sunday with 3,918 fresh infections, while the death toll climbed to 10,286 as 17 more people succumbed to the infection, according to a health department bulletin.

The worst-hit Gurgaon district reported 1,267 fresh cases, Faridabad 222, Sonepat 207 and Panchkula 244, the bulletin stated.

Three deaths each were reported from Gurgaon and Panchkula and two each from Karnal, Ambala and Sirsa, it said.

Notably, while Haryana has witnessed a significant decline in coronavirus cases over the past few days, there has been no drastic change in the fatality count.

The state recorded 4,445 cases and 13 deaths on Saturday and 4,630 cases and 19 deaths on Friday.

On Thursday, 5,770 coronavirus cases and 18 deaths due to the infection were recorded. —