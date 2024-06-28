Haryana sees decline in NDPS cases: DGP Shatrujeet Kapur

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 27

DGP Shatrujeet Kapur yesterday said the state had registered a reduction in registration of cases under the NDPS Act. He was speaking on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at a state-level programme on the culmination of a fortnight-long drug de-addiction campaign ‘Nasha Mukt Haryana Pakhwada’.

He said the state had registered a reduction in registration of cases under the NDPS Act. He said while 3,800 NDPS cases were registered and 5,500 individuals were arrested in 2023, only 1,621 cases had been registered in nearly six months this year.

