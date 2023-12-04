 Haryana sees increase in overall crime incidents; drop in murder cases: NCRB report : The Tribune India

  Haryana
  Haryana sees increase in overall crime incidents; drop in murder cases: NCRB report

Haryana sees increase in overall crime incidents; drop in murder cases: NCRB report

Cases of violent crime, kidnapping, crimes against children, senior citizens registered an increase in state

Haryana sees increase in overall crime incidents; drop in murder cases: NCRB report

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

Chandigarh, December 4

Haryana registered a drop in murder cases in 2022 from 2021, even as the state saw a rise in overall crime incidents, according to the latest report of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Titled ‘Crime in India-2022’, the report is based on information collected from states, union territories and central agencies.

Overall crime incidents in Haryana under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Special and Local Laws (SLL) have risen to 2,42,849 in 2022 from 2,06,431 in 2021, an over 17 per cent increase, according to the report.

However, incidents related to murder declined from 1,112 in 2021 to 1,020 in 2022.

The report stated that cases of violent crime, kidnapping, crimes against children, senior citizens registered an increase.

Cases of kidnapping and abduction went up from 3,554 in 2021 to 3,891 in 2022.

Violent crimes in the state also saw a marginal increase from 12,828 in 2021 to 13,447 in 2022, an increase of 4.82 per cent, the report stated.

As far as crimes against women are concerned, the number of cases reported in 2021 and 2022 were nearly similar. Haryana reported 16,743 cases in 2022 as against 16,658 in 2021.

There were eight incidents of murder, 235 dowry deaths, six cases of acid attack, 202 cases of abetment of suicide of women, 5,883 cases of cruelty committed by husband or his relatives in 2022, the report stated. There were 3,050 cases of kidnapping and abduction of women.

There were 1,787 cases of rape in 2022 in Haryana, according to the report.

Crimes against children saw an increase, which went up from 5,700 in 2021 to 6,138 in 2022.

The report stated that under crimes against children, there were 59 murder cases in 2022. There were also 2,209 cases which were registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act in that year.

Haryana saw a more than three-fold jump in corruption offences as it registered a total of 246 cases related to the Prevention of Corruption Act in 2022 in comparison to 79 in 2021.

There was a marginal decline in crimes committed by juveniles as the state reported 1,164 such cases in 2022 as against 1,172 in 2021.

The state saw an increase in crimes against senior citizens as such cases went up from 1,056 in 2021 to 1,574 in 2022.

Cases of crimes or atrocities against scheduled castes reported in 2022 -- 1,633 -- were nearly the same as in 2021 -- 1,628, according to the report.

There were 157 cases related to offences against the state which included one case of sedition, as against 169 cases in 2021.

As far as economic offences are concerned, Haryana saw a rise in such crimes from 6,173 in 2021 to 6,783 in 2022.


