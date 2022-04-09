Haryana set to be 1st 'lal dora'-free state

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 8

With the completion of the drone flying target in 6,286 ‘lal dora’ villages, Haryana is set to become the first ‘lal dora’-free state in the country.

In a review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal regarding SVAMITVA and Haryana Large Scale Mapping Project (HaLSMP) held today with Deputy Commissioners through video-conferencing, it was informed that under SVAMITVA, till date, more than 19 lakh property cards have been made.

Besides this, the 30-day notice period for raising claims and objections invited under Section 26 of Haryana Panchayat Raj Act will also get completed by April 20. It was further informed that by April 24, all the tasks under this scheme would also be completed.

Tasking the Deputy Commissioners to step up and double their efforts, the Chief Secretary directed that every Deputy Commissioner should ensure 50 per cent distribution of property cards in the next 10 days.

Till April 6, claims and objections of around 5,737 villages have been addressed and the rest are under process. The figure of final maps that have been submitted with the Survey of India (SoI) is 5,038. It was also informed that directions have been issued to Deputy Commissioners to return final ownership data to SoI for 699 villages, where claims and objections have been completed, for the generation of a final map and land parcel map of each property.