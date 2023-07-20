Haryana sex ratio worsens, dips 11 points

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, July 19

In a major setback, Haryana has recorded an 11-point drop in sex ratio at birth (SRB) in the first half of this year as compared to previous year-end.

As per the civil registration system, the SRB was 917 at the end of 2022. It declined to 906 till June 30 this year, setting alarm bells ringing for the state authorities. In the district-wise breakup, 13 districts witnessed a decrease in SRB in the past six months. In eight districts, there is an improvement in SRB. Sirsa district saw no change in SRB.

Charkhi Dadri registered the highest drop of 65 points followed by Rohtak (60), Gurugram (45) and Kaithal (32), said sources.

Charkhi Dadri has recorded 868 SRB till June 30 this year. It was 933 in December 2022. Other badly performing districts are Rohtak (874), Gurugram (880) Kaithal (889), Karnal (874), Mewat (910), Fatehabad (926), Panchkula (914), Narnaul (888), Bhiwani (897), Sonepat (885), Palwal (909) and Ambala (922). Rewari (923) recorded 40-point improvement in SRB in the past six months followed by Kurukshetra (928) with 35, Jhajjar (919) with 26, Jind (961) with 19, Faridabad (904) with 12, Yamunanagar (933) with 10, Panipat (932) with eight and Hisar (908) with four points.

Dr Anil Birla, Civil Surgeon, Rohtak, said delay in the registration of births was one of the main reasons behind the decline.

