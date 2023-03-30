Haryana Sports Dept to hire 202 junior coaches, 254 groundsman, 203 watchman-cum-gardener

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Chandigarh, March 30

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal, who also holds the charge of Sports Department,said for the improvement and maintenance of sports infrastructure, posts of junior coaches, groundsman, watchman-cum gardener will be filled at the earliest through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited.

The Chief Minister was presiding over the review meeting convened by the Sports Department here today.

Earlier, he honoured Nitu Ghanghas and Sweety Boora, gold medal winners in IBA Women's World Boxing Championship. The CM handed over cheques of Rs 40 lakh each and offer letter of Group B post under the Haryana Outstanding Sportsperson Service Rules to them at a programme organised at his residence Sant Kabir Kutir today.

Three state-level sports stadiums in Panchkula, Faridabad and Rohtak, 21 district sports complexes, 25 sub-divisional stadiums, 163 Rajiv Gandhi Rural Sports Complexes and 245 small-scale sports complexes are there in the state.The department has a proposal to fill 202 junior coaches, 254 groundsman and 203 watchman-cum-gardener-cum-sweeper on contract basis through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited.

A demand has also been sent for a manager, 8 head coaches, 3 sports physiotherapists, a dietician and a psychologist for the sports academy being set up at Panchkula. For the year 2023-24, the budget of Sports Department has been increased from Rs 540.5 crore to Rs 566.04 crore.

179 appointments given to outstanding sportspersons

Till 2023, 216 outstanding sports persons were offered government job appointments out of which 179 sportspersons have joined while only 41 sportspersons were given jobs in 2013-14.

Meanwhile, the sports nursery scheme is being redefined and transferred to educational institutions. At present, 1100 sports nurseries are operational in the state. Every educational institution will be given Rs 3 lakh every year to spend on sports equipment and sports infrastructure. Apart from this, it is also proposed to open 24 residential academies which will accommodate 600 athletes, with facilities for 12 sports. In these residential academies, each player will be given Rs 400 per day food allowance.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure information about every sportsperson in Parivar Pehchan Patra. He said that a scheme should also be made to honour the ‘Akhadas and Khalifas’ who groom sports talents among players of traditional sports like wrestling and kabaddi.The Chief Minister said that as the Finance Minister in his budget speech, he has also announced Sportspersons Insurance Benefit Scheme in the name of Master Chandgi Ram, who brought laurels to Haryana in the wrestling world.