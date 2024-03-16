Haryana Staff Selection Commission chief quits before end of tenure

Chandigarh, March 15
Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) Chairman Bhopal Singh today resigned from his post. His tenure was till March 23.
He told The Tribune that his tenure was till March 23, but no one could have been appointed by that time because of the poll code. “To avoid any problem in the working of the Commission, I have resigned so that a new person could be appointed before the implementation of the Code of Conduct.”
Expressing satisfaction over his tenure, he said that 45,000 posts were filled in the past three years with 22,000 being in the last month. He added that results couldn’t be declared for a few exams because of a stay from the High Court. He admitted that probably HSSC couldn’t convince the court.
