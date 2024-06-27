Haryana Staff Selection Commission revises result of CET Group C exam

Chandigarh, June 26
The revised result of CET Group C (Stage-1) has been released by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) in accordance with the Punjab and Haryana High Court judgment dated May 31, 2024, by preparing the merit list solely on the basis of CET marks of the candidates without giving the benefit of socio-economic criteria marks.
An official spokesperson said the exam for Stage-1 CET Group C was conducted on November 5 and 6, 2022 in which a total of 7,73,572 candidates had appeared and 3,57,930 candidates had qualified. This is one of the major steps by the Commission towards completing the recruitment process for almost 20,000 remaining Group C posts, he added.
