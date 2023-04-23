Haryana State Pollution Control Board to utilise penalty sum for environment restoration

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, April 22

The funds received as environmental compensation from a biogas company for causing pollution would be utilised by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) for environment restoration.

A sum of Rs 15.31 lakh received from the company will be spent on afforestation, cleanliness and health check-up camps in Damla village of the district.

Besides, the HSPCB will issue a grant to the Damla gram panchayat for the development of a park at the village.

In 2022, Damla resident Sumit Kumar Saini filed a complaint with the National Green Tribunal (NGT), alleging that the company was causing air and water pollution in the area. Following this, an action plan for the restoration of environment was prepared on NGT’s directions.

During an inspection, HSPCB officials found that huge quantities of pressmud — waste from sugar mills — were stored unscientifically by the said industrial unit for its proposed product, ‘compressed biogas’, near the unit in the village.

According to the inspection report, the bio-degradation of the pressmud was causing air pollution at the site, which was affecting the surrounding area. Besides, the storage of pressmud was leading to underground water pollution.

After the inspection and issuing a show-cause notice, the HSPCB authorities closed down the operation of the company in June 2022. After shutting down the operation, the authorities also asked the management of the industrial unit to shift the pressmud to a place where it would not harm the environment.

“We have imposed an environmental compensation of Rs 15,31,250 on a company in Damla village. The amount will be utilised for restoration of the environment in the area,” said Naresh Kumar Sharma, Assistant Environment Engineer, HSPCB, Yamunanagar.

Pressmud cause for pollution