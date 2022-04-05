Haryana state should have separate capital, says ex-MLA Karan Dala

Chandigarh, April 4
Former Congress MLA Karan Dalal has said Haryana should have its separate capital as just passing resolutions would be futile. The state Legislative Assembly is meeting on Tuesday, where a resolution on Chandigarh is likely to be passed.
Holding a press conference on Monday, he said, “Chandigarh is a city of bureaucrats and politicians. The status of Haryana here is of a rentier.”
He said, “We can give up on the Chandigarh claim. In return, we can get money equivalent to the collector’s rate of our 40 per cent share in over 11,000-hectare area of Chandigarh and set up a new city.” “This can generate employment. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have two capitals but we don’t even have one.”
Dalal further said neither Haryana could claim the Chandigarh airport nor we were getting land for a new Assembly building in our capital.
On the special Assembly session slated for Tuesday, he said nothing could be achieved by passing a resolution. “We can’t resolve the most important issue of southern Haryana, which is the SYL, despite the BJP having a rule in the Centre as well as in the state.”
He said, “It is because of the selfish interests of some politicians that we are not able to decide on a capital. Our situation is of children without a mother. We should have our own high court, airport and the PGI.”
Taking a dig on Punjab CM, he said Bhagwant Mann’s recent statements had disturbed the brotherhood between the people of two states formed during the farmers’ agitation.
