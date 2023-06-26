Haryana surpasses DSR sowing target

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 25

Haryana has surpassed the target of getting farmers switched to the direct seeding of rice (DSR) method from the traditional one of transplanting rice seedings.

As many as 44,309 farmers of the state have adopted the DSR method on 3,11365 acres this year till June 21 against the target of 2,25000, said the data of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department.

Consumes less water Two years ago, I had decided to adopt the DSR method on 3 acres. Now, I have adopted it on 10 acres as it consumes less water compared to the traditional technique. Aman, a farmer

The data said that eight districts had already achieved the target, while two were close to achieving it.

Farmers of Sirsa district have adopted the DSR method on 74,087.34 acres against the target of 25,000 acres, the data revealed.

Karnal district was given the target of adopting the DSR method on 25,000 acres and so far, it has surpassed the target and sown paddy on 32,767.50 acres by the DSR method.

Hisar district has also crossed the target and has sown paddy through the technique on 26,845.91 acres against the target of 12,000, the data added.

Jind district has covered 40,704.24 acres against the target of 25,000 acres, while Yamunanagar has surpassed the target of 13,000 acres and sown paddy on 16,015.47 acres, while Fatehabad has sown paddy through the DSR method on 30,129.11 acres against the target of 25,000 and Kaithal district has sown paddy on nearly 22,050.36 acres, while the target is 20,000 acres. Rohtak district has covered 11,686.19 acres against the target of 10,000 acres.

The data stated that Ambala district had so far covered 12,029.63 acres of DSR against the target of 13,000 acres, while Panipat has been given a target of 15,000 acres and so far, it has covered 14,054.62 acres, and Sonepat district has sown paddy through the DSR metod on 14,816.29 acres against the target of 20,000 acres.

However, the last date of the registration of the DSR method on the ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal’ is June 30 and officials are hopeful that the state would achieve a milestone this season to save groundwater.

“Five days are left and many farmers are coming forward to register themselves on the “Meri Fasal Mera Byora” portal. A large number of them have already sown paddy through the DSR method and the number of growers switching to the technique will be a record this year,” said Karam Chand, Kaithal DDA.

“The DSR technique helps in saving groundwater significantly,” said Aditya Dabad, Karnal Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA).

The state government extends an incentive of Rs 4000 per acre for switching to this method, which is helpful in saving groundwater in comparison to the traditional transplanting of paddy.