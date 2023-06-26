 Haryana surpasses DSR sowing target : The Tribune India

Haryana surpasses DSR sowing target

Haryana surpasses DSR sowing target

A farmer works at a paddy field in Karnal. Tribune photo: Sayeed Ahmed



Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 25

Haryana has surpassed the target of getting farmers switched to the direct seeding of rice (DSR) method from the traditional one of transplanting rice seedings.

As many as 44,309 farmers of the state have adopted the DSR method on 3,11365 acres this year till June 21 against the target of 2,25000, said the data of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department.

Consumes less water

Two years ago, I had decided to adopt the DSR method on 3 acres. Now, I have adopted it on 10 acres as it consumes less water compared to the traditional technique. Aman, a farmer

The data said that eight districts had already achieved the target, while two were close to achieving it.

Farmers of Sirsa district have adopted the DSR method on 74,087.34 acres against the target of 25,000 acres, the data revealed.

Karnal district was given the target of adopting the DSR method on 25,000 acres and so far, it has surpassed the target and sown paddy on 32,767.50 acres by the DSR method.

Hisar district has also crossed the target and has sown paddy through the technique on 26,845.91 acres against the target of 12,000, the data added.

Jind district has covered 40,704.24 acres against the target of 25,000 acres, while Yamunanagar has surpassed the target of 13,000 acres and sown paddy on 16,015.47 acres, while Fatehabad has sown paddy through the DSR method on 30,129.11 acres against the target of 25,000 and Kaithal district has sown paddy on nearly 22,050.36 acres, while the target is 20,000 acres. Rohtak district has covered 11,686.19 acres against the target of 10,000 acres.

The data stated that Ambala district had so far covered 12,029.63 acres of DSR against the target of 13,000 acres, while Panipat has been given a target of 15,000 acres and so far, it has covered 14,054.62 acres, and Sonepat district has sown paddy through the DSR metod on 14,816.29 acres against the target of 20,000 acres.

However, the last date of the registration of the DSR method on the ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal’ is June 30 and officials are hopeful that the state would achieve a milestone this season to save groundwater.

“Five days are left and many farmers are coming forward to register themselves on the “Meri Fasal Mera Byora” portal. A large number of them have already sown paddy through the DSR method and the number of growers switching to the technique will be a record this year,” said Karam Chand, Kaithal DDA.

“The DSR technique helps in saving groundwater significantly,” said Aditya Dabad, Karnal Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA).

The state government extends an incentive of Rs 4000 per acre for switching to this method, which is helpful in saving groundwater in comparison to the traditional transplanting of paddy.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Car washed away in Panchkula's Ghaggar river, woman passenger rescued; watch hair-raising video

2
Nation

'Bombed six Muslim nations': Sitharaman slams Obama for comments on Indian Muslims

3
Nation

Security forces release 12 militants after stand-off with mob of 1,500 in Manipur's Imphal East

4
Amritsar

Army chief Gen Manoj Pande offers prayer at Golden Temple

5
Delhi

34-year-old woman dies of electrocution at New Delhi railway station

6
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked for traffic due to flash flood near Aut in Mandi

7
Nation

Woman swallows 59 capsules containing cocaine worth Rs 11 crore; caught at Delhi airport

8
Trending

‘You can’t see me’: PM Modi ‘does a John Cena’ as WWE wrestler shares Instagram post; netizens can’t keep calm

9
Diaspora

Man convicted of killing Sikh taxi driver in dispute over fare in UK

10
Himachal

Several vehicles washed away in flash flood in Kullu's Mohal nullah; no loss of life reported

Don't Miss

View All
Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Top News

12 die as 2 buses collide in Odisha’s Ganjam

12 die as 2 buses collide in Odisha’s Ganjam

7 injured in the accident

Flash floods, landslides wreak havoc in Himachal; two drowned, 1 missing

Flash floods, landslides wreak havoc in Himachal; two drowned, 1 missing

Mandi, Kullu worst hit | Kalka railway line disrupted; 85 ro...

Amit Shah speaks to Assam CM over flood situation, promises help

Amit Shah speaks to Assam CM over flood situation, promises help

Four lakh affected across nine districts

62 years on, rains reach Mumbai, Delhi same day

62 years on, rains reach Mumbai, Delhi same day

India, Egypt upgrade ties to ‘strategic partnership’

India, Egypt upgrade ties to ‘strategic partnership’

PM, Egyptian President discuss trade, defence and security |...


Cities

View All

Pathetic parks: Liberty Market park a victim of official apathy

Pathetic parks: Liberty Market park a victim of official apathy

Man arrested for ‘promising’ posts in BJP in lieu of money

Man arrested for 'promising' posts in BJP in lieu of money

Panchkula: Close shave for woman as car caught in Ghaggar flashflood

Panchkula: Close shave for woman as car caught in Ghaggar flashflood

Mohali admn on toes, says no need to panic

Monsoon to hit tricity in 2 days

First waste plant under RWAs in Chandigarh to get rolling soon

Kidney transplant waiting list down to 2 months at PGI, Chandigarh

Woman electrocuted at New Delhi railway station after touching live wire

Woman electrocuted at New Delhi railway station after touching pole

Stay away from electricity poles during rain: BSES

Right to travel abroad is valuable fundamental right, says Delhi court

Enrolment for lawyers’ welfare scheme from July

1,500 cab drivers seek easy loan for EV switch

BSP men, Saipur residents clash over statue in Jalandhar

BSP men, Saipur residents clash over statue in Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur man becomes deputy sheriff in US county

Kapurthala’s Keedi village gets sewerage in a day

Jalandhar residents oppose gate installation at Park Lane

Cable mess: With rains around, hanging wires raise safety concerns at Mai Hiran Gate in Jalandhar

Many firsts make Ludhiana district’s health services best in Punjab

Many firsts make Ludhiana district’s health services best in Punjab

Cable mess: Dangling wires at BRS Nagar, Sarabha Nagar an eyesore

Residents bear brunt of extended power cut

Demanding pollution-free water bodies, activists hold padyatra

Stolen car used in murder bid

Expect showers this week: Met

Expect showers this week: Met

Patiala club beat Agra academy by 4 wkts

Man held with 11-gram heroin