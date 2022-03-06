Haryana: Teenager accused of raping 6-year-old in Panipat

Panipat, March 6
Panipat Police are currently looking for a 14-year-old boy in connection with the rape of a 6-year-old girl in Deshraj Colony, sources said on Sunday.
The incident occurred while the child was playing on the roof of a factory quarter where the child’s parents work, sources said. The suspect, believed to be a neighbour, allegedly fled soon after the incident.
Police have registered a case under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, sources said.
The victim is currently being treated at a general hospital, where her condition was reported to be stable, sources added.
