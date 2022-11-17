 Haryana tightens norms for new crushers in 3 districts : The Tribune India

Haryana tightens norms for new crushers in 3 districts

Can’t be set up outside fixed zones in Palwal, F’bad, G’gram

Haryana tightens norms for new crushers in 3 districts

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, November 16

Aiming to curb pollution, the Haryana Environment and Climate Change Department has barred the setting up of new stone crushers outside the identified zones in Faridabad, Palwal and Gurugram districts.

Listing new norms for setting up crushers, the department, in a draft notification, said the minimum distance from the nearest national or state highway must be 500 metres, 5 km from the National Capital Territory of Delhi and 2 km from the limits of the nearest municipal corporation. The distance should be 500 metres from any educational institution, 1 km from any hospital or wildlife sanctuary and 2 km from a national park. The existing crusher zones and their extensions, however, would not be affected by the new norms, said the notification dated November 11. “The draft notification has invited objections and suggestions within 30 days,” said Pradeep Kumar, Director (Environment) and Member Secretary, State Pollution Control Board.

Within a year of the notification, the existing crushing units have to ensure pollution control measures such as laying of tiles in their premises, fully covering their conveyors and installing fogger machines. They must construct and maintain metalled roads for vehicular movement within the premises of the crushing units. The crushers have to have in place 50 sprinklers along with a water storage facility of a minimum 10 kilolitre capacity. They must sprinkle at least 10 kilolitres of water daily for crushing capacity of 100 tonnes.

#climate change #Environment #faridabad #gurugram #palwal #Pollution

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Caught on camera: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines

2
Trending

'Welcoming back Ligma and Johnson,' says Elon Musk as he rehires Twitter employees who never worked there

3
Pollywood

Punjabi singer Nachhatar Gill's wife passes away amid wedding festivities in family

4
Ludhiana

4 men rob Ludhiana jeweller of Rs 8 lakh, jewellery, car on Ambala-Chandigarh highway

5
Diaspora

UK clears 3,000 visas for Indians hours after Rishi Sunak meets PM Modi; 18- to 30-year-olds to benefit

6
Punjab

Farmers block Chandigarh-Patiala road throughout the day; commuters forced to take alternate routes

7
Nation

India's G-20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious and action-oriented: PM Modi

8
J & K

Supreme Court holds Kathua gangrape accused as adult; not to be tried as juvenile

9
Himachal

Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hits Himachal Pradesh

10
World

WWIII trends on Twitter after 'Russian' missile hits Poland; memes galore amid unprecedented chaos

Don't Miss

View All
Time to focus on ‘diabesity’
Lifestyle Doc Talk

Sedentary lifestyle, westernised diet are reasons for India's increasing number of diabetics

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, Googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her to pieces
Delhi

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her into pieces

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials
Haryana

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant
Punjab

Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today
Chandigarh

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today

Gurugram’s dog attack victim awarded Rs 2 lakh compensation; consumer forum bans 11 foreign dog breeds
Delhi

Gurugram’s dog attack victim awarded Rs 2 lakh compensation; consumer forum bans 11 foreign dog breeds

Watch: Indian Army personnel dance to ‘Kala Chashma’ in snow-clad mountains
Trending

Watch: Indian Army personnel dance to ‘Kala Chashma’ in snow-clad mountains

Woman pays whopping Rs 60 lakh to astrologer for getting ‘full control’ over husband through 'black magic'
Trending

Woman pays whopping Rs 60 lakh to astrologer for getting ‘full control’ over husband through 'black magic'

Top News

No fuel source should be singled out, rich nations must act: India at COP27

No fuel source should be singled out, rich nations must act: India at COP27

Amazon begins mass layoffs in US; plans to lay off 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles

Amazon begins mass layoffs in US; plans to lay off 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles

Aftab Poonawalla’s family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police

Aftab Poonawalla’s family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police

Police say Aftab's family shifted without informing them and...

India’s G20 presidency to be action-oriented: Modi

India's G20 presidency to be action-oriented: PM Modi

9 drugs produced in Himachal fail safety test

9 drugs produced in Himachal fail safety test


Cities

View All

Demands not met, farmers block Bhandari Bridge in Amritsar

Demands not met, farmers block Bhandari Bridge in Amritsar

Farmers oppose auction of common land, force team of officials to return

150-kg heroin, 11-quintal poppy husk destroyed

Digging case: Strength test may be conducted on hotel building

Netizens pay tribute to Er Jaswant Gill who rescued 65 coal miners in West Bengal

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Demanding crop loss relief, farmers block roads and toll plaza in Bathinda, Mansa

Children's Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder: SI's son held for giving shelter to accused

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Jhuriwala Dump: NGT slaps Rs 9-crore cost on Panchkula civic body for flouting norms

Jhuriwala Dump: NGT slaps Rs 9-crore cost on Panchkula civic body for flouting norms

Hospital stock meant for poor patients: PGI

Woman’s body found in car parked in fields

Punjab officials under scanner for 14.9-acre project in Mohali

Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana designed to benefit corporates: P Sainath

Aftab Poonawalla’s family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police

Aftab Poonawalla’s family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police

Court allows Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's 'aide' to turn approver

'Bribe for ticket': MLA's relative held

AAP appoints observers

Now, Jalandhar Heights residents up in arms against garbage dump

Now, Jalandhar Heights residents up in arms against garbage dump

Highway to nowhere!

Licence must for liquor vends, eateries

Hoshiarpur doctors suspend strike after meeting with SP

Sugar mill still not functional, farmers protest at Mukerian

66K treated at Aam Aadmi Clinics in Ludhiana district in 3 months

66K treated at Aam Aadmi Clinics in Ludhiana district in 3 months

Curbing drug trade an uphill task for Ludhiana administration

Lala Lajpat Rai’s house in Jagraon lies in neglect

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air

Ludhiana: Defunct traffic lights annoy motorists

Farmers block road to Chandigarh

Farmers block road to Chandigarh

1 challaned for burning waste in open

Gang dealing in stolen vehicles busted, four land in police net

Ensure safety, says association amid attacks on doctors