Haryana to conduct social audit of SEWA schemes

Chandigarh, April 30

The government will initiate social audit of 10 schemes of Social Justice, Empowerment, Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes and Antyodaya (SEWA) Department to ensure transparency and accountability in the implementation of government schemes and programmes.

Other schemes, including National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP), 15th Finance Commission Grants (FFCG) and Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), will also be audited.

This was disclosed by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal after presiding over a meeting of the second governing body of Haryana Society for Social Audit for the MGNREGA here. He said director would prepare an annual calendar for conducting social audit of different development schemes. It was decided to constitute a district-level three-member panel to strengthen social audit unit.