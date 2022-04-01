Haryana to continue sports quota in Group C jobs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 31

The Haryana Government on Thursday decided to continue its policy of 3 per cent reservation for sportspersons in Group C recruitment. The State government also provides 10 per cent quota for sportspersons in Group D vacancies.

Along with this, the government also decided to procure online data of gradation results from the National Sports Federation of India in order to make the gradation process simple and transparent. Transparency will enable eligible and deserving candidates to get benefits of the sports welfare schemes and reservation from the government, said a circular.

The state government will also create a category-A vacancy ‘District Sports Manager’ in every district. Only eligible sports persons will be directly recruited on these posts, the government circular mentioned.

Meanwhile, former Haryana Aam Aadmi Party chief Naveen Jaihind said the state government’s reported decision to do away with the quota for sportspersons in government jobs was a gross injustice.

Jaihind added a protest regarding the alleged decision would be carried out by sportspersons and social activists outside the state BJP office in Rohtak on April 2.

He urged the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to restore the sports quota in government jobs.

