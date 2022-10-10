Haryana to have 3,035 MBBS seats by 2025

Chandigarh, October 9
The number of medical colleges in Haryana has doubled over the past eight years, while the number of MBBS seats has increased from 700 in 2014 to 1,735 now.
According to an official spokesperson, the state government’s aim is to increase the number of MBBS seats to 3,035 by 2025.
Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya University of Health Sciences is being established at Kutel in Karnal, which will be made functional soon.
Nine medical colleges are also being set up. These include Pandit Neki Ram Sharma Government Medical College, Bhiwani; Government Medical College, Jind; Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College, Chhayansa (Faridabad); Government Medical College and Hospital, Koriyawas (Narnaul); and government medical colleges at Kaithal, Sirsa, Yamunanagar and Gurugram.
