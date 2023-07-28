Haryana to have blackbuck reserve

Tribune News Service

Hisar, July 27

Haryana Forest and Environment Minister Kanwar Pal said the land of Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) in Fatehabad district will be acquired in order to conserve blackbucks in the state.

“Blackbuck is the state animal of Haryana and Badopal village in Fatehabad district is the natural habitat of blackbucks. The local Bishnoi community is conserving blackbucks and the government appreciates their efforts,” said the minister, adding that the Badopal blackbuck habitat will be the first state-owned habitat in Haryana.

The minister gave this information on Wednesday while presiding over a meeting of officers of the Forest Department. During the meeting, he was apprised of the clear way for the establishment of a Forest Research Institute (FRI) in Yamunanagar.

It was informed that a land dispute related to the project had been settled and the land would soon be transferred from the Rural Development and Panchayats Department to the Forest Research Institute.

#Environment #Fatehabad #Hisar