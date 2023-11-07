Haryana to host review meeting on Ayush health centres

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 6

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said the state would host a two-day regional review meeting involving eight states and union territories. The meeting, scheduled to commence in Panchkula from November 9 onwards, will focus on various ongoing programmes and activities, including Ayush Health and Wellness Centres (AHWCs). Notably, this meeting will coincide with the celebration of National Ayurveda Day.

Kaushal emphasised that the Union Ministry of Ayush will conduct a comprehensive review of the various initiatives under the National Ayush Mission.The meeting aims at addressing various ongoing programmes and activities, with a particular focus on AHWCs under the centrally sponsored scheme of the National Ayush Mission (NAM).

The NAM scheme is currently being implemented in eight states and UTs—Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and Delhi.

He further said the 8th National Ayurveda Day would be themed ‘Ayurveda for One Health,’ aligning with India’s G20 Presidency theme, ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,’ and the tagline ‘Ayurveda for everyone, every day.’ As part of the celebrations, a conference on ‘Ayurveda for One Health’ is scheduled on November 9 in Panchkula, followed by the main event on November 10 at the same venue.

