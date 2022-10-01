Haryana to raise purchase price of milk

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 30

Cooperation Minister Dr Banwari Lal today said the Haryana Dairy Development Cooperative Federation had decided to increase the purchase price of milk from Rs 770 to Rs 800 per kg fat from October 1. The decision will directly benefit the milk producers.

The minister said this would help the milk unions to reduce the cost of production, adding that the Haryana Government was working to strengthen the cooperative system of dairy sector in the state.