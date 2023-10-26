Haryana to send 242 urns for creation of Amrit Vatika, says CM

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, October 25

As many as 242 urns of soil (loose earth) collected from different parts of the state will be sent to Delhi on October 29 for the creation of Amrit Vatika. These will be among 75,000 such urns containing soil collected from nearly 7 lakh villages and cities across the country.

This was stated by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while addressing the gathering at a state-level event to mark the ‘Meri Mati-Mera Desh’ campaign in Rohtak today.

“This soil will also be put in the roots of the trees along the Kartavaya Path, symbolising the unity and integrity of the nation,” he added.

The Chief Minister claimed that Haryana had made significant progress in every field, including economy and industry.

“The state has created an environment where investors from across the country and the world are eager to invest,” he asserted, adding that sportspersons from the state alone bring 40 per cent of the total medals won by the country. Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Dr Kamal Gupta and Development and Panchayat Minister Devender Babli also addressed the gathering.

Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and Director-General of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department Dr Amit Agrawal congratulated the volunteers who had brought the sacred soil from every corner of the state.

Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma, Rajya Sabha MP Ramchander Jangra and former minister Manish Grover were also present.

