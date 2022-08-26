Haryana transfers 54 IAS officers, new Deputy Commissioners in 11 districts

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 26

Haryana government today transferred and issued new posting orders of 54 IAS officers with immediate effect. Three Divisional Commissioners have been replaced while 11 districts have got new Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and seven districts have got new Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs).

Chief Administrator, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board; Secretary to Power Department and MD Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited, TL Satyaprakash, is the new Director General (DG) Town and Country Planning and Secretary to Town and Country Planning Department. He will also hold the charge of DG Urban Estates and will continue as CEO (Designate) Drone Imaging and Information Systems of Haryana too.

MD, Haryana Power Generation Corporation Ltd, and DG Supplies and Disposals, Mohd Shayin, will now also hold the charge of Secretary Power Department and MD, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd.

DG Hospitality; Secretary Hospitality Department; Secretary Irrigation and Water Resources and MD HSMITC, Vikas Yadav, will now hold the charge of Commissioner, Faridabad Division; Special Commissioner, Health and Nutrition, Mewat Area, and Chairman, Mewat Development Agency, Nuh.

Commissioner Faridabad Division; Special Commissioner Health and Nutrition of Mewat Area; Chairman of Mewat Development Agency, Nuh; Resident Commissioner, Haryana Bhawan at New Delhi, and Commissioner Gurugram Division, Sanjay Joon, will now be DG Development and Panchayats, DG Rural Development, Secretary to Rural Development Department and Secretary to Development and Panchayats Department.

Phool Chand Meena will be the new DG, Archaeology and Museums, and Secretary, Archaeology and Museums Department, while Shekhar Vidyarthi will hold the charge of DG Industries and Commerce; Secretary to Industries and Commerce Department and DG Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Jagdeep Singh is the new Commissioner, Rohtak Division, and Ramesh Chander Bidhan will hold the charge of Commissioner Gurugram Division; Resident Commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, and MD Haryana Minerals Ltd.

Ashok Kumar Meena will be the new Excise and Taxation Commissioner and Secretary, Excise and Taxation Department.

DK Behera will continue to hold the charge of Director Urban Local Bodies; Secretary Urban Local Bodies Department; Mission Director, State Urban Livelihood Mission, and State Urban Development Authority with the addition of Director, Fire Services.

Ravi Prakash Gupta will now be holding the charge of the Director Archives, and Special Secretary Archives Department.

Rajiv Rattan will continue to hold the charge of Director Higher Education; Special Secretary Higher Education Department; Director Technical Education, Special Secretary Technical Education Department, with the addition of Director, Science and Technology, and Special Secretary, Science and Technology Department.

Naresh Kumar will be new DC Bhiwani, while Yash Pal will hold the charge of DC Rohtak.

DC Fatehabad Pardeep Kumar has been transferred as Director Environment; Secretary Environment and Climate Change Department and Member Secretary, Haryana State Pollution Control Board.

Dr Priyanka Soni will be the new DC Ambala, while Parth Gupta has been transferred as DC Sirsa.

Munish Sharma will be the new DC Palwal while Vikram has been transferred as DC Faridabad and CEO, Faridabad Smart City Ltd.

Jagdish Sharma is the new DC Fatehabad, while Preeti has been transferred as DC Charkhi Dadri. Uttam Singh is the new DC Hisar, Rahul Hooda gets the charge of DC Yamunanagar and Shantanu Sharma will join as DC Kurukshetra.