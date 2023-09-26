Haryana Transport Dept to introduce National Common Mobility Card

Chandigarh, September 25

In yet another move towards enhancing public transportation accessibility and convenience, the state Transport Department has decided to introduce National Common Mobility Card (NCMC). These cards will include the complete data of passengers travelling at concessional rates in state transport buses. This was revealed during a meeting chaired by Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma on the NCMC service.

The NCMC will include data of students, 100 per cent disabled persons with an aide, accredited correspondents, members of Legislative Assemblies, parliamentarians, freedom fighters, police and prison employees. All they need to do is present their NCMC card for instant access to the transportation services they are entitled to. Those eligible for up to 50 %discount on fare can choose to pay 50 %of the fare using either cash or their NCMC. — TNS

To include data of those availing concession

