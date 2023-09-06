Haryana ULB Minister tells officials to deal with plaints strictly

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, September 5

Urban Local Bodies Minister Dr Kamal Gupta today directed officials to resolve complaints with seriousness else action would be taken against them.

The minister was chairing a meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievances Redressal Committee at the new Kurukshetra Mini Secretariat building. A total of 14 complaints were listed for the meeting, of which eight were resolved.

While addressing a complaint, Gupta said construction work in illegal colonies and the evasion of stamp duty would not be allowed. He directed DC Shantanu Sharma to conduct an investigation into cases of illegal construction and the registeration of properties below the collector rate in Ladwa.

