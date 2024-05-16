Haryana Vidhan Sabha special session: Ball in Governor’s court, says Kanwar Pal Gujjar

Tribune News Service

Agriculture and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar today asserted ‘the ball was now in Governor’s court’ regarding convening of the special session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha and subsequent floor test of the ‘minority’ Nayab Singh Saini government.

“We are saying with full responsibility if there is a floor test, the BJP government will prove majority,” the minister asserted.

When pointed out that the BJP enjoyed the support of 43 MLAs in the effective strength of 88 legislators, the minister argued that the letter sent by the three Independent MLAs to the Governor was yet to be accepted.

“Even if the three MLAs withdraw their support, the government does not face any danger,” he said adding that the government was ready to prove its majority whenever directed by the Governor.

In the wake of withdrawal of support to the BJP Government by three Independent MLAs recently, the Opposition Congress and the JJP demanded the imposition of President’s Rule after dismissal of the Haryana Government and holding of fresh Assembly elections. On a question from where would the ‘minority’ government muster numbers for the floor test, the minister said everything would be revealed in the due course of time and majority would definitely be proved.

