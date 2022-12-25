Haryana villagers mourn death of their bravehearts in Sikkim road mishap

Tribune News Service

Hisar, December 24

Among the 16 Army personnel who lost their lives in the tragic mishap in north Sikkim yesterday, three soldiers hail from Haryana’s Hisar, Bhiwani and Fatehabad districts, respectively.

The deceased Army soldiers were identified as Lance Naik Somvir Singh of 113 Engineer Regiment, a resident of Sindol village in Hisar, Grenadier Vikash Kumar of 25 Grenadiers from Pili Mandori village in Fatehabad district and Havildar Arvind Kumar of Raj Rifles from Jhonjhu Kalan village in Charkhi Dadri district.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on the three villages on getting the news about the death of the soldiers. The families and villagers are waiting for the bodies which were likely to arrive by tomorrow, officials said here today.

Somvir Singh, son of a farm worker Ramniwas, had been recruited in the Army on June 26, 2015. He had come to his village on leave recently and had joined the duty last week.

Vikas Kumar, 25, of Pili Mandori village in Fatehabad district had joined the Army in 2018 under the sports quota. He was a national volleyball player. He was married about two years ago. He is survived by a six-month old child, wife and parents. His family lives in a dhani at the outskirts of the village.

Havildar Arvind Kumar of Jhonjhu Kalan village in Charkhi Dadri district was also killed in the mishap.