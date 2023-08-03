Chandigarh, August 3
A total of 176 people have been arrested and 78 taken into preventive detention in connection with the communal clashes in Haryana, a top state government official said here on Thursday.
Additional Chief Secretary (Home) T V S N Prasad also said 93 FIRs have been registered, including 46 in Nuh, 23 in Gurugram, three in Faridabad, three in Rewari, and 18 in Palwal.
“We have to take a full comprehensive view of the situation. Provocative or false information should not be spread on social media,” Prasad said while addressing the media.
He said those found responsible for the clashes will not be spared. “We will come down very heavily whoever tries to disturb law and order,” added Prasad.
The additional chief secretary said the situation is fast returning to normalcy. “I would say it has returned to normalcy. We have adequate forces. The Centre was requested and 24 companies of central forces were provided,” he added.
He said that a battalion of IRB has been deployed in Nuh.
“Very soon in Mewat, we will set up a Rapid Action Force Centre, which will be permanently stationed,” he further said.
Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the past few days.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi services bill passed by Lok Sabha; Amit Shah tears into opposition alliance
AAP member Sushil Kumar Rinku, who tore a copy of bill and t...
Haryana violence: 176 arrested, 93 FIRs registered, IRB battalion deployed in Nuh
Additional chief secretary says situation fast returning to ...
Gurugram-Nuh violence: Muslims decide to offer Friday namaz at home
Mufti Saleem Qasmi, president of Jamiat Ulama in Gurugram, a...
Punjab Vigilance books Capt Amarinder’s former media adviser BIS Chahal in DA case
Expenditure is almost 305 per cent more than his known sourc...
17 injured in clashes in Manipur's Bishnupur; day curfew reimposed in Imphal valley
Tension has been brewing since morning in Bishnupur district...