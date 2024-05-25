In photos, Haryana voters try to beat the heat by turning early birds

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 5

As polling began on Saturday morning for the 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana and the by-election to the Karnal Assembly seat, voters started coming out to vote early to beat the heat.

Saini cast his vote in his hometown Naraingarh in Ambala district along with his wife after paying obeisance at a gurdwara.

More than two crore voters are eligible to cast votes to decide the fate of 223 candidates, including former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, two Union ministers and Congress stalwart Kumari Selja, in the fray for the 10 Lok Sabha seats.

Khattar and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini were among the first to cast their votes at their respective booths.

Karnal: Former CM Manohar Lal Khattar at a party's booth in Uchani village.

Over 10.2 per cent average turnout was recorded in Rohtak, Karnal and Kurukshetra parliamentary constituency till 9.30 am.

Bhiwani: An elderly voter at a polling booth in Bhiwani.

For the Lok Sabha seats, there are 207 male and 16 female candidates.

There are 2,00,76,768 registered voters in the state, which include 94,23,956 women and 467 transgender voters, Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal had said earlier.

Haryana is witnessing a direct fight between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress on most seats. However, seats like Hisar are witnessing a multi-cornered contest.

Panipat: Voters in a queue at a booth in Model Town.

From Hisar, Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala, an Independent MLA who joined the BJP ahead of polls, is contesting against two members of the Chautala clan -- the JJP's Naina Chautala and the INLD's Sunaina Chautala. Besides, former Congress MP Jai Prakash is also in the fray from the seat.

The Congress' INDIA bloc partner Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contesting from Kurukshetra, where it has fielded its state unit chief Sushil Gupta against the BJP's Naveen Jindal and the Indian National Lok Dal's Abhay Singh Chautala in a triangular battle.

JJP leaders Dushyant Chatsla, Ajay Chautala and Naina Chautala cast vote in Sirsa.

Union ministers Inderjit Singh and Gurjar are seeking re-election from the Gurugram and Faridabad parliamentary seats, respectively. From Gurugram, the Congress has fielded its senior leader Raj Babbar.

The Congress' Selja and Deepender Hooda are contesting from Sirsa and Rohtak, respectively, where they face the BJP's Ashok Tanwar and Arvind Sharma.

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have also fielded their candidates. The JJP's 10, BSP's nine and the INLD's seven candidates are contesting the Lok Sabha polls.

BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi along with his MLA son Bhavya and wife Renuka in Adampur, Hisar

Ninety-nine polling stations are being operated entirely by women staff. Apart from this, 96 polling stations are being manned by youth employees and 71 polling stations by PwD employees, he said.

As many as 5,470 polling stations have been set up in urban areas and 14,342 polling stations in rural areas, Agarwal said.

He said more than 96,000 officers and employees (except security forces) will be on duty at the polling stations. Besides this, flying squads and observers along with micro-observers will be present at different polling stations, the official said.

BJP Banto Kataria wait in a long queue to cast her vote at a polling booth at MDC in Panchkula on Saturday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

Polling started at 7 am across all the 10 Lok Sabha seats of the state amid tight security in the sixth and penultimate phase of the general elections. It will continue till 6 p.m.

Votes will be counted on June 4.

